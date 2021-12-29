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RIP Michael "David" Carroll , Gone Too Soon. #DavidCarroll
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30 views • December 29, 2021
Here is my tribute video to a content creator I have been listening to for over 2 years. David was known as an intellectual juggernaut for his hard hitting , controversial , & truthful commentary on the Black Community and black pathology. He passed away , Gone too soon.
RIP brother David , your legacy of work is undeniable one of a kind .
Here link to David Carrol content on FS Avengers
https://fsavenger.com/user/Betamalestalkers
Here Link to Brian Solonge tribute to David Carroll
Remembering The Legend_ Michael David Carroll 1965 - 2021
https://fsavenger.com/video/DM5XU6RKR1XY/remembering-the-legend-michael-david-carroll-1965-2021
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
RIP brother David , your legacy of work is undeniable one of a kind .
Here link to David Carrol content on FS Avengers
https://fsavenger.com/user/Betamalestalkers
Here Link to Brian Solonge tribute to David Carroll
Remembering The Legend_ Michael David Carroll 1965 - 2021
https://fsavenger.com/video/DM5XU6RKR1XY/remembering-the-legend-michael-david-carroll-1965-2021
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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