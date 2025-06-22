BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Past Lies: Trump against endless wars, Middle East conflicts & that he will stop World War III
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 17 hours ago

Remember these Trump Lies? Was it MIGA all along? MAGA got played, Trump folded his hand to Bibi.

Clips of Trump campaigning against endless wars, Middle East conflicts, and boasting that he will stop World War III

More lies tonight live, Trump addresses the Nation, at 10:00pm ET.

Adding:

US ENTERS WAR WITH IRAN - NYT headline right now

Adding:

Trump bombing Iran nuclear sites is a HISTORIC escalation — Axios

Adding:

Three nuclear sites were evacuated in advance – Iranian TV

💬 “Three nuclear sites, including Fordow, had been evacuated some time ago, and our enriched uranium stockpile was moved away from these locations. There is no risk of radiation leakage,” Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported, quoting an Iranian media official.

Adding: 

For us, the war has just started — Iran army

Quds News Network report

Adding:

Netanyahu holds emergency cabinet meeting — Rerum Novarum 

Israel fully coordinated with US attack on Iran — Israeli Broadcasting Corporation


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy