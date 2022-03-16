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Nazism, CONvid-1984 & The Deception Of Modern Medicine
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57 views • March 16, 2022
With everything that is going on in the world, the CONvid-1984 train continues ahead. So, we must not forget what has been done to us and by whom and what is ahead if we do not bring such people to justice. In this episode of The Sons of Liberty, Holocaust survivor Vera Sharav tells about her experience as a child growing up in Romania during World War II and how she sees what is going on in the united States paralleling the exact same crimes that were produced by the Nazis.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/nazism-convid-1984-the-deception-of-modern-medicine-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/nazism-convid-1984-the-deception-of-modern-medicine-video/
Join our main chat on Discord: https://discord.gg/5YKACb46xJ
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsofliberrtyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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