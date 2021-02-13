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No Comment : Mussels and white wine (Moules marinières)
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62 views • February 13, 2021
Today, we have 2 lbs of fresh Mulroy Bay rope cultured organic mussels we picked up at Family Foods (Carrigart).
That gives us the opportunity to prepare some delicious French "moules marinières" : mussels and their white wine sauce.
Usually, we would use shallots, but as we didn't have any, we used garlic instead - which is honestly as good.
Recipe (for 3)
- 1 Kilo (2 pounds)
- 1 cup dry white cooking wine
- 3 tablespoons Butter (50 grams)
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 celery stick
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
- A large Pot
Method
- Wash the mussels in cold water, check for broken or open shells and discard, clean and remove beards (if needed).
- Chop vegetables
- Add butter to pot and allow to melt
- Add vegetable to butter cook lightly
- Add Mussels to pot and stir
- Add wine and cover the pot for 6 minutes
- Give it a stir at 3 minutes
- Open the pot at 6 mins, add salt and pepper to taste
- Optional - To make is really French (according to Maitre Paul Bocuse), before serving add 1/2 cup whole cream.
- Serve with lots of crusty bread to soak up the delicious sauce!
Enjoy!
These organic mussels are available at Family Foods, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
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That gives us the opportunity to prepare some delicious French "moules marinières" : mussels and their white wine sauce.
Usually, we would use shallots, but as we didn't have any, we used garlic instead - which is honestly as good.
Recipe (for 3)
- 1 Kilo (2 pounds)
- 1 cup dry white cooking wine
- 3 tablespoons Butter (50 grams)
- 3 garlic cloves
- 1 celery stick
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley
- Salt and pepper to taste
- A large Pot
Method
- Wash the mussels in cold water, check for broken or open shells and discard, clean and remove beards (if needed).
- Chop vegetables
- Add butter to pot and allow to melt
- Add vegetable to butter cook lightly
- Add Mussels to pot and stir
- Add wine and cover the pot for 6 minutes
- Give it a stir at 3 minutes
- Open the pot at 6 mins, add salt and pepper to taste
- Optional - To make is really French (according to Maitre Paul Bocuse), before serving add 1/2 cup whole cream.
- Serve with lots of crusty bread to soak up the delicious sauce!
Enjoy!
These organic mussels are available at Family Foods, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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