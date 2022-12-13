Moroccan Authorities Demolish Holocaust Memorial Built by German NGO 720p HD

Mirrored from Memri.org
On August 27, 2019, BBC Arabic (U.K.) aired a report about a Holocaust
memorial that was built in Marrakesh, Morocco by a German NGO called
pixelHelper. The report said that pixelHelper was attempting to build
the largest Holocaust memorial in the world in order to enhance friendly
relations between Islamic countries and Jews, but that local
authorities demolished the memorial after one year of construction
because pixelHelper did not have the proper building permits. In a video
uploaded on the same day by Hespress Internet TV (Morocco), Ahmed
Wihmane, the President of the Moroccan Observatory against Normalization
with Israel, said that he salutes the Moroccan authorities for
destroying the shameful "so-called Holocaust memorial." However, he
criticized the government for, in its idleness, having allowed the
building to be erected in the first place, particularly since, according
to Wihmane, the owner of the project is a homosexual Freemason with
Zionist ideologies. Wihmane compared the Moroccan government's inaction
to previous inaction he claimed took place regarding firearms training
camps in Morocco that had been under the supervision of "generals and
rabbis from the Israeli War Forces" and that had the purpose of
establishing a "second Israel" in Morocco. Wihmane demanded that the
government's delayed action in demolishing the memorial be investigated.
