GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE STATE LEGISLATURES ARE THE NEW SEAT OF POWER IN THE USA 12/14/20

A reflection on the situation. The Supreme Court decision of "no standing" was predictable. The state of Texas was asking the court to declare the elections in the four states unconstitutional since the elections, as they were conducted under the COVID decrees were in violation of state election laws. These decrees permitted and encouraged gross illegalities and fraud. In doing this the Texas case was basically asking the court to grant the state legislatures permission to choose the delegates. The problem was that Texas was asking the court to give the legislatures of the four states the permission to do what they already had a power to do independently under the U.S. Constitution. Now it is a question of whether the state legislatures in these states have the courage to do that. That is where it now has to go. All mobilizations should now be oriented in that direction.



What is important, is that this was a necessary step in the fight, above all else to bring attention to the Constitutional issues. This is the first time our citizens have confronted this. Our citizens will henceforth discover something that has been overlooked. That the framers of the Constitution intended the State Legislatures to be the seat of political power. It was they that decided the electors, and originally it was they that chose the U.S. Senators. This is a great poitical discovery that opens up a field of action against the completely corrupt institutions in Washington, D.C., the "deep state," etc. and not just on the issue of electing the delegates to the electoral college.