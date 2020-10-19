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Frontline Doctors - Media has Lied - People Died
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38 views • October 19, 2020
Masks don't control viruses, they control people. America's front line doctors have come to Washington DC again to tell Americans the truth about the lies we have been told. The pandemic is over, masking does nothing, pcr testing produces false positives. We need to go back to living our lives.
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