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Prophetic Dream: Bear Market — Economic Collapse
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744 views • May 05, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-dream-bear-market-economic-collapse/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Received while praying after the Dream:
“The bear that was wounded is ready to attack. This is the financial collapse that is coming. It will affect the most vulnerable, as well as the weak."
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-dream-bear-market-economic-collapse/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "Received while praying after the Dream:
“The bear that was wounded is ready to attack. This is the financial collapse that is coming. It will affect the most vulnerable, as well as the weak."
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