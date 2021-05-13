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May 13th 2021 Ken Hughes Powerful Cancer Remedy & Corrupt Courts & Cops
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1287 views • May 16, 2021
Ken Hughes is a very special man who has beat cancer many times and helped others with knowledge the people are not to know...
He has been attacked by corrupt cops [OPP] and Courts with BAR members trying to stop him from said truths to lock him up for over 20 years.
This is what the world needs to simply hear... the TRUTH to take back control of our health and bodies... we do not need Doctors once you understand the basics truths.
This is a wonderful interview so sit back and take in all the knowledge and be given the truth you have always deserved but the system has kept from mankind.
God Speed
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
He has been attacked by corrupt cops [OPP] and Courts with BAR members trying to stop him from said truths to lock him up for over 20 years.
This is what the world needs to simply hear... the TRUTH to take back control of our health and bodies... we do not need Doctors once you understand the basics truths.
This is a wonderful interview so sit back and take in all the knowledge and be given the truth you have always deserved but the system has kept from mankind.
God Speed
Register at www.awarriorcalls.com to be part of the live streams every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday @ 8pm EST
Find Christopher at the below platforms...
Telegram: t.me/aWarriorCalls
Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w?
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257
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