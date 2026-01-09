© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html
Original Video Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPB9Cbk_TWY
Content Creator - https://www.youtube.com/@DrGregJonesNMD
The Methylene Blue Starting Protocol - https://bit.ly/40LVXKI
The Ultimate Guide to Methylene Blue By Mark Sloan - https://amzn.to/3BIE3hJ
Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue
Dr. Greg Jones - The Incredible Impacts Of Methylene Blue On Energy & Brain Health
Dr. Greg Jones provides valuable clinical insights into methylene blue, a compelling tool for biohacking. He explains how it addresses mitochondrial dysfunction and supports overall mitochondrial health, which is essential to boost energy levels and improve brain function. This discussion offers a practical approach to enhancing well-being.
CHAPTERS
00:00 What Methylene Blue Is and Why It’s Trending
00:29 How Methylene Blue Works in the Body
01:49 Mitochondrial Energy and Fatigue Support
02:22 Cognitive, Memory, and Brain Health Benefits
03:04 Why Product Quality and Source Matter