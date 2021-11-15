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RFK Jr. Completely DISMANTLES the “Covid Misinformation”
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1306 views • November 15, 2021
Earlier this week, Democrat Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke out against authoritarian covid measures at a protest in Switzerland. He spoke alongside a panel of local leaders and called for citizens to resist mandates as thousands gathered outside the building, standing together for their freedom.
Switzerland is set to hold a public vote at the end of this month to decide whether the government’s newly proposed Covid laws can go into effect. If they are enacted, then Switzerland would adopt many of the restrictions that have been imposed throughout the EU, even though the country has navigated through the pandemic very successfully with limited mandates to this point.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/rfk-jr-completely-dismantles-covid-misinformation-narrative-euphemism-statement-departs-official-government-policy-engineering-destruction-demo/
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Switzerland is set to hold a public vote at the end of this month to decide whether the government’s newly proposed Covid laws can go into effect. If they are enacted, then Switzerland would adopt many of the restrictions that have been imposed throughout the EU, even though the country has navigated through the pandemic very successfully with limited mandates to this point.
Source: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/rfk-jr-completely-dismantles-covid-misinformation-narrative-euphemism-statement-departs-official-government-policy-engineering-destruction-demo/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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