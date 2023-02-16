https://gettr.com/post/p28gq814c84

2/13/2023 Brother Changdao told the congressmen on Capitol Hill that we, the citizens of the New Federal State of China, do not ask for any money, nor do we need the Americans to save the Chinese people. What the Americans should do is to stop providing aid to the CCP and remove the American sellouts. We, the New Federal State of China, have the ability to destroy the CCP in China!

#takedowntheCCP #WhistleblowersMovement #NFSC #US #CapitolHill #takedowntheCCP





2/13/2023 长岛哥在国会山告诉美国议员，新中国联邦人既不需要钱，又不需要美国人来救中国人，美国要做的是：停止帮助中共、清理卖美贼；我们新中国联邦有能力在中国消灭共产党！

#灭共 #爆料革命 #新中国联邦 #美国 #国会山 #消灭中共



