Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NEW YEARS MESSAGE; J. ROGUSKI
channel image
MAKEN SENSE
66 Subscribers
Shop now
96 views
Published 20 hours ago

We are entering a new year, however we need to step back, celebrate the victories, to fortify us for the coming difficulties...cmon take a moment to check this out

James Roguski:https://open.substack.com/pub/jamesroguski/p/the-deadline-is-january-27-2024?r=1qvwpt&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=emailOTHER CHANNELS:BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa

PODCASTS:

SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH

BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk

Keywords
united nationswhotreatyfailurevictorywefjames roguski

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket