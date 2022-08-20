Chinese Chip Startup Ends Operation 3 Months after Raising Nearly $89 Million

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https://gnews.org/post/p1b3ld27b
08/18/2022 Chinese semiconductor startup Quillion technology is terminating its operation. The company was established in November 2021 and it has extensive mass manufacturing expertise and cutting edge CPU technology. It is reported that the firm is suspending operations as partners have not cooperated with financing