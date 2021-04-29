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Former President Of Microsoft Canada Frank Clegg - 5G Safety & Wireless Technologies . PLEASE SHARE
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78 views • April 29, 2021
DISEASE CAUSED BY 5G:
5G TECHNOLOGY HAS NOT BEEN TESTED, 5 G GIVES OFF RADIO FREQUENCY RADIATION, 5G TECHNOLOGY USES MILLI METER WAVES.
HEALTH EFFECTS: INSOMNIA, HEADACHES, FATIGUE, HART PALPITATIONS.
MORE SERIOUS SYMPTOMS & CONDITIONS: HEART ARRHYTHMIA, INFERTILITY, TINNITUS, NUMBNESS AND TINGLING, DIABETES, CANCER, PERMANENT DNA DAMAGE.
MENTAL HEALTH: ANXIETY DEPRESSION, ADD / ADHD, AUTISM, MOOD SWINGS AND EMOTIONAL INSTABILITY
5G TECHNOLOGY HAS NOT BEEN TESTED, 5 G GIVES OFF RADIO FREQUENCY RADIATION, 5G TECHNOLOGY USES MILLI METER WAVES.
HEALTH EFFECTS: INSOMNIA, HEADACHES, FATIGUE, HART PALPITATIONS.
MORE SERIOUS SYMPTOMS & CONDITIONS: HEART ARRHYTHMIA, INFERTILITY, TINNITUS, NUMBNESS AND TINGLING, DIABETES, CANCER, PERMANENT DNA DAMAGE.
MENTAL HEALTH: ANXIETY DEPRESSION, ADD / ADHD, AUTISM, MOOD SWINGS AND EMOTIONAL INSTABILITY
Keywords
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