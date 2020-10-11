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November 11 - End or New Beginning? 11/10/2020
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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29 views • December 16, 2020
November 11th will be 400 years since the Mayflower Compact was signed. Is it possible for America to arise from these evil Baal Worshipers in control? Will they just step down? If not, we must come up with a new solution, a new order. Could it be the beginning of the New Word Order?

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