Stability Leads to Instability Cost of Living Surge (Bob Kudla )
ADAPT 2030 | Solar Minimum
Published 17 hours ago

Cost of living surge higher prices in food & energy and uptick in inflation and a decline in asset prices. Home prices are falling while food prices are rising. Will people walk away from their debt as a political movement?


Possible end of January to June really rough times. When Powell lowers interest rates it looks like Gold, silver and BTC will fly. Before the depression hits, they are going to try to inflate it away. If oil and gold are up on a Friday something major will happen over the weekend.


 David DuByne

