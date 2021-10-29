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QUESTION AND ANSWER SESSION WITH ALEXA. ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE? COVID? WOLFMAN? GODZILLA?
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108 views • October 29, 2021
Educational? Not so sure. Entertaining? Yup. How come nobody ever asks this thing for stock tips, sports outcomes and winning lottery numbers? More videos you may want to check out:
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
Are Reptilians Real? Multiple Whistleblowers Say Yes.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VJUBEsyaDdSl/
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