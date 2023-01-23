Create New Account
Courtnaye Richard Explains How a Woman’s Worth is Anchored in Her God-Given Identity
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday

Know your role as a wife, but also understand your role as a believer. This is the advice that Courtnaye Richard has for women who are struggling with their identity. This insightful author, speaker, and founder of Inside Out Media Group, encourages women to remember they are a believer, first. Courtnaye offers valuable advice on raising children in a strong Biblical environment and advises wives on how to support their husbands through prayer and love. Satan will try to beat you down with tough trials and tests in an attempt to get you to abandon your faith, but you must push back against the enemy and embrace your identity as a child of God!



TAKEAWAYS


Satan is at war with Christians because we are saved and a threat, and because he is ultimately at war with God 


Compare Not is a free downloadable ebook available on Courtnaye’s website that offers Godly advice on handling comparison and jealousy 


Once you find your identity in Christ, move forward in your purpose


Identified: Knowing Who You Are in Christ & Moving Forward in your Purpose is a book Courtnaye wrote on finding your identity in the Lord



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Inside Out Media: https://www.insideoutmediagroup.com/

Inside Out Video: http://bit.ly/3k69Wuw 

Compare Not Free Ebook: http://bit.ly/3QBKhGo 

Identified Book: https://amzn.to/3XzYAxk


🔗 CONNECT WITH COURTNAYE RICHARD

Website: https://www.courtnayerichard.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/InsideOutWCourtnaye/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/insideoutwithcourtnaye/ 

Podcast: http://bit.ly/3XwFvw8 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

