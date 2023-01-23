Courtnaye Richard Explains How a Woman’s Worth is Anchored in Her God-Given Identity

Know your role as a wife, but also understand your role as a believer. This is the advice that Courtnaye Richard has for women who are struggling with their identity. This insightful author, speaker, and founder of Inside Out Media Group, encourages women to remember they are a believer, first. Courtnaye offers valuable advice on raising children in a strong Biblical environment and advises wives on how to support their husbands through prayer and love. Satan will try to beat you down with tough trials and tests in an attempt to get you to abandon your faith, but you must push back against the enemy and embrace your identity as a child of God!







TAKEAWAYS





Satan is at war with Christians because we are saved and a threat, and because he is ultimately at war with God





Compare Not is a free downloadable ebook available on Courtnaye’s website that offers Godly advice on handling comparison and jealousy





Once you find your identity in Christ, move forward in your purpose





Identified: Knowing Who You Are in Christ & Moving Forward in your Purpose is a book Courtnaye wrote on finding your identity in the Lord







