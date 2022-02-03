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#149 Today's Boondoggle- Talking Music and Military with Frank Cavanagh
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In this episode Bill talks with Patriot, Rock Star, Veteran, and Farmer, Frank Cavanagh.
In probably one of my wildest interviews to date, I catch up with my good friend and fellow veteran, Frank Cavanagh. We discuss where he was the day Irish Gangster Danny Greene was killed, his early days in the Cleveland music scene and growing up around Coventry, how he got in the band Filter, and the relationship he has with Richard Patrick today.
We also talk about his time in the Army and how military service changed his world perspective, his relationship with Alex Jones and Infowars, the spiritual warfare that we're all in the middle of, Satanic music and entertainment industry, planting garlic, bloody noses, plus so much more.
I cannot stress enough how wild this one gets, so check it out.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow.
Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
In probably one of my wildest interviews to date, I catch up with my good friend and fellow veteran, Frank Cavanagh. We discuss where he was the day Irish Gangster Danny Greene was killed, his early days in the Cleveland music scene and growing up around Coventry, how he got in the band Filter, and the relationship he has with Richard Patrick today.
We also talk about his time in the Army and how military service changed his world perspective, his relationship with Alex Jones and Infowars, the spiritual warfare that we're all in the middle of, Satanic music and entertainment industry, planting garlic, bloody noses, plus so much more.
I cannot stress enough how wild this one gets, so check it out.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air.
Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages.
Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow.
Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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