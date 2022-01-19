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WHY IS THE CHURCH DEAD AND WITHOUT POWER
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10 views • January 19, 2022
IS THE CHURCH WITHOUT POWER AND DEAD 💀
The love for God in the churches is dead. Love for each other is also dead. How is it that the moves by the power of Satan but the Church isn't allowing itself to be moved by the power of God.
The love for God in the churches is dead. Love for each other is also dead. How is it that the moves by the power of Satan but the Church isn't allowing itself to be moved by the power of God.
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