CLIP 1 MIKE ADAMS BEYOND VACCINES, FIRE FIGHTERS, CORONA VIRUS

Corona Virus, Fighting Fires, Technology, Leo and Nancy Martin, Jenny Museum, Wallbuilders, David Barton, Rhema Bible College, AJ, Mike Adams, Owen, Bill Still, Fort Knox, Robert LeRoy, Titus FrostALEX JONES (4TH HOUR) WEDNESDAY 3/4/20: MIKE ADAMS, NEWS, REPORTS & ANALYSIS • INFOWARSMike Adams Alex Jones 4th Hour 3-4-208:00-10:57Leah: they should shut down all school because of evil being transmitted there. If you love your children you would not be putting them in places of known corruption. Corruption spreads faster and "it is" a "known" killer of children. It is just sad they are shutting them down because the teachers, principles don't want to get sick. They don't want bad PR.15:54-20:35 3 scenarios to deal with virus.25:00-31-46 List of helpful ingredients, products, herbs32:00-36:00 Silver, CopperSo many Opinions out there. This is why we the people must demand honesty. YOu should be able to "trust" the information you are getting. Here is a good reason why people can not Trust Anyone but God.