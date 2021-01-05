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NWO: Vatican's Club of Rome's plans for climate change!
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98 views • January 05, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMedia and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
In this short video, look at the climate agenda plans of the Vatican’s Club of Rome! It’s all FAKE!!! This climate change agenda of the Vatican papacy was created by David Rockerfeller and the Club of Rome to create a situation that would allow the satanic elites to control mankind, which they perceive as the enemy!
There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:
https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow
Tony Heller shows in this video how there were major heatwaves or global warming between 1790 and 1934: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvdivKMRrZs&;feature=em-uploademail & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGe9JO58Uc8&;feature=em-uploademail
Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).
The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.
Climate change will be used by the Vatican to enforce its mark, hence, the mark of the beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Earthquakes, floods and erupting volcanoes are not caused by the human race. These are God's judgments warning the masses that His holy Son, Jesus Christ, is coming back soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpUlWBYErS0
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMedia and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
In this short video, look at the climate agenda plans of the Vatican’s Club of Rome! It’s all FAKE!!! This climate change agenda of the Vatican papacy was created by David Rockerfeller and the Club of Rome to create a situation that would allow the satanic elites to control mankind, which they perceive as the enemy!
There's NO climate emergency according to the following studies:
https://www.thegwpf.com/in-letter-to-un-scientists-say-there-is-no-climate-emergency/
https://www.rt.com/news/464051-finnish-study-no-evidence-warming/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GpVBH-HY5Ow
Tony Heller shows in this video how there were major heatwaves or global warming between 1790 and 1934: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvdivKMRrZs&;feature=em-uploademail & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mGe9JO58Uc8&;feature=em-uploademail
Pope Francis, the man of sin in the Vatican, which receives its power from satan in Revelation 13:2, has been pushing his false gospel on climate change or global warming since he became pope in March 2013. The United Nations, Greta Thunberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, major corporations, banks, Hollywood, governments and the biggest indoctrination institutions in the world including public schools, colleges and universities are regurgitating what the pope is saying because the world wonders after the beast, the Vatican (Revelation 13:3).
The pope is using climate change to unite the world together so he can become the world's leader with the purpose of enforcing his mark, hence, the mark of the beast...the beast or kingdom being the Vatican.
Climate change will be used by the Vatican to enforce its mark, hence, the mark of the beast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0zuZMgSWo5c & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5SKJ6JT0tE
Earthquakes, floods and erupting volcanoes are not caused by the human race. These are God's judgments warning the masses that His holy Son, Jesus Christ, is coming back soon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fpUlWBYErS0
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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