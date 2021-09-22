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Apparently according to the supreme court, vaccinated people aren't human. If this is to be believed, the vaccine modifies your genetic code, making you the property of the vaccine patent holder. If true this applies worldwide, and you will not enjoy any rights of the state. Do your own research on this one, here is the link he was referring to.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/12pdf/12-398_1b7d.pdf