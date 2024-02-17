MAUI - THE SLICK, DISGUSTING, PREDICTABLE LAHAINA GLOBO TAKE-OVER (SHARE)

Remarque88
Feb 16, 2024
MEET THE "LOCAL" GLOBO JUDAS GOATS
My summer video Maui Firestorm - https://www.bitchute.com/video/72efuJqnFvXu/
Single MAUI article carried by world-wide media (Hundreds of outlets) - https://www.wkms.org/npr-news/2024-02-08/six-months-after-the-maui-fires-an-uncertain-economy-for-the-island
Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement
CNHA Annual Report FY22 - FINAL - https://www.hawaiiancouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/CNHA-Annual-Report-FY22-FINAL.pdf
"New" Planning Director - https://www.civilbeat.org/2024/02/new-planning-director-will-guide-maui-through-lahaina-rebuilding-and-affordable-housing-crisis/
CNHA article (DEC/2023) - https://www.staradvertiser.com/2023/12/21/breaking-news/cnha-launches-maui-housing-website-new-lease-and-loan-initiatives/
Kūhiō Lewis (2021) - https://www.hawaiibusiness.com/20-for-20-kuhio-lewis/
Remarque88 Channel - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/NYoxUXPB5n7t/
