Israel Escalates Attacks On Iranian Targets In Syria

Israel has once again escalated its attacks on Syria, under the pretext of targeting Iran’s military infrastructure there.

The escalation came following a pause that lasted for well over a month. The first Israeli attack was on October 21. Back then, a series of airstrikes hit al-Dimas airport and a nearby radar site in the western outskirts of Damascus. The main target was allegedly an Iranian weapons shipment meant for Hezbollah in Lebanon. Only material losses were reported after the attack.

On October 24, a second wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted military positions near al-Dimas. According to unverified reports, the targets included an ammunition depot and a workshop for the production of drones of Iranian-backed forces. The attack wounded a Syrian service member and caused some material losses.

Two days after the airstrikes, on October 26, a series of explosions rocked the U.S.-led coalition Green Village base which is located within al-Omar oil field in the southeastern countryside of Syria’s Deir Ezzor.

The explosions may have been the result of a retaliatory attack by Iranian-backed forces. This is yet to be confirmed or denied by the coalition. Similar explosions were reported at the base on October 22, just a day after first Israeli attacks on Damascus this month.

The reports of attacks on the U.S. Green Village base didn’t deter Israeli, which attacked the outskirts of Damascus once again on October 27. Some sources said that a series of strikes hit positions in the western outskirts of Damascus. Other, however, reported strikes on the vicinity of Damascus International Airport to the south of the capital. The target was allegedly another Iranian weapons shipment.

During all three recent Israeli attacks, Syrian air defenses were activated and several hostile cruise missiles and guided glide bombs were successfully intercepted.

It remains unclear why Israel has decided to escalate its attacks on Syria right now. After the first attack on the country this month, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post that the Israeli military’s repeated attacks on the war-torn country destroyed about 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure there.

The targets of the recent Israeli attacks on Syria were all reportedly related to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or Hezbollah. Nevertheless, all the confirmed human and material losses from these attacks were in fact Syrian.

Israel appears to be trying to slowly destroy what’s left of Syria’s military capabilities under the pretext of targeting Iran. This tactic is likely meant to push Damascus away from Tehran and its allies, first and foremost Hezbollah. However, all recent developments indicate that this will not happen any time soon. Damascus’ position within the so-called “Axis of Resistance” appears to be stronger than ever before.

