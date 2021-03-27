© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Invading Antarctica: Hidden History of Secret South Pole Colony
Follow
1
Share
Report
215 views • March 27, 2021
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Robert Sepehr
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
Robert Sepehr and Atlantean Gardens YouTube channels.
Original title: Invading Antarctica: Secret South Pole Colony - ROBERT SEPEHR
Support Robert's work at patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Find Robert's books here: https://amzn.to/39Oz147
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
Robert Sepehr and Atlantean Gardens YouTube channels.
Original title: Invading Antarctica: Secret South Pole Colony - ROBERT SEPEHR
Support Robert's work at patreon: https://www.patreon.com/AtlanteanGardens
Find Robert's books here: https://amzn.to/39Oz147
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.