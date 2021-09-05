© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bible: Your Health and the Body
Follow
1
Share
Report
65 views • September 05, 2021
This lesson is on the human body and the health found in the Bible. This is especially important in this time of a global plague called Covid-19. The Bible offers a lot on the subject. God Almighty can send and remove plagues. He can also cast His net of protection on you. God wants us to turn to Him and do what He says to do. He has given us these bodies to be a temple for Him to dwell in so that we will have help in this world and to do His will.
I hope the things that are pointed out in this teaching is helpful and encouraging. Please like, subscribe and share this out to others.
God Bless!
I hope the things that are pointed out in this teaching is helpful and encouraging. Please like, subscribe and share this out to others.
God Bless!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.