The Bible: Your Health and the Body

This lesson is on the human body and the health found in the Bible. This is especially important in this time of a global plague called Covid-19. The Bible offers a lot on the subject. God Almighty can send and remove plagues. He can also cast His net of protection on you. God wants us to turn to Him and do what He says to do. He has given us these bodies to be a temple for Him to dwell in so that we will have help in this world and to do His will.



I hope the things that are pointed out in this teaching is helpful and encouraging. Please like, subscribe and share this out to others.



God Bless!