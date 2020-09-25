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It's Time For An All-American Makeover
The Red Express
The Red Express
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12 views • September 25, 2020
(First published on September 22nd, 2020)

The Objective: Replace the majority of items I own with products made in the USA to reduce unemployment & fuck China.
Like, Comment, Share, Subscribe, ect.

Links:
The American List - https://www.madeinamerica.co/pages/thelist
1888 Mills - https://www.1888mills.com/
Flowfold - https://www.flowfold.com/
Kia Telluride - https://www.kia.com/us/en/telluride
Sterilite - https://www.sterilite.com/home.html
Camelbak - https://www.camelbak.com/
What is BPA? - https://www.mayoclinic.org/healthy-lifestyle/nutrition-and-healthy-eating/expert-answers/bpa/faq-20058331
Mushkin - http://www.poweredbymushkin.com/Home/index.php
Librem 5 USA - https://puri.sm/products/librem-5-usa/
Mudita Pure (EU product) - https://mudita.com/products/pure/
Element Electronics - https://elementelectronics.com/
Kroger sued for allegedly firing workers who refused to wear rainbow symbol - https://www.nbcnews.com/feature/nbc-out/kroger-sued-allegedly-firing-workers-who-refused-wear-rainbow-symbol-n1240252
Nalgene's BLM Statement - https://nalgene.com/black-lives-matter/
Moog's BLM Statement - https://www.moogmusic.com/news/commit-change

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