ThePatriotNurse: Are Women Just "Incubators" Now After Roe v Wade?

Posted 26June2022:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade. How will the post- Roe v Wade era of women define themselves? Is this a regression for women or a Renaissance? How does reintroducing consequence yield a balance in nature and better choices?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
traditions, Church, abortion, Women, medical, marriage, commitment, self worth, consequence,
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.