ThePatriotNurse: Are Women Just "Incubators" Now After Roe v Wade?

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Posted 26June2022:
In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the Supreme Court decision regarding Roe v. Wade. How will the post- Roe v Wade era of women define themselves? Is this a regression for women or a Renaissance? How does reintroducing consequence yield a balance in nature and better choices?
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
traditions, Church, abortion, Women, medical, marriage, commitment, self worth, consequence,