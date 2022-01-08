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Meet the Most Important Person on the Planet and Save the World – FULL SHOW 1/7/22
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798 views • January 08, 2022
Meanwhile, officials in Washington scramble to regain narrative control over Jan 6 after Tucker Carlson called out Ted Cruz's ‘terrorism’ remarks! Also, the persecution of tennis champion Novak Djokovic is exposing medical tyranny for all to see! Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world for exclusive information!
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