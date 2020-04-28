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What politics says about Apocalypse?
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19 views • April 28, 2020
Is greed one of the causes of climate change? Are there Christian environmental politics in place that will save the earth? Can we change global warming? There is a better way to reduce our carbon footprint through the teachings of Jesus than what the right wing and left wing have to offer. Check out this video to see what Jesus has to say about it. Revelation 11 talks about what Jesus will do to those who destroy the earth. Watch this and find out!
Keywords
global warmingbible prophecyenvironmentalismcarbon footprintseeking the truthrevelation 11true christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godchristian environmental politicschange global warminggreed causes of climate changegreed climate changeend time preppinggreed destroying planetjesus saves earth
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