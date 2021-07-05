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Christian Video Vault: 'Forbidden GIANT History' [03.07.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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152 views • July 05, 2021
'There were GIANTS in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.' -Genesis 6:4 KJV

Forbidden GIANT History - Are giants real? Is there any evidence that they lived, or that they are among us even now? What does the Bible say about it? In this video you'll learn about the actual history of giants and the agenda of powerful people that have worked hard to coverup and discredit their entire existence.

1,255 views Jul 3, 2021
Christian Video Vault
6.81K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ATqcZUkZNAw
https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristianVideoVault/videos
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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