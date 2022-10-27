The Left's Dark Side

‘He's Fine!’ — Or Not

* Media have known the [Fetterneck] truth for months.

* Abortion is more important to Dems than anything.

* It all goes back to that one issue; it always does. Why is that? We’re not exactly sure, but it’s hard not to notice that it does.

* There’s something bigger going on here.

* We are witnessing something very dark from the left.

* Dems have such contempt for voters and democracy, as well as so much confidence in their ownership of media and big tech, that they no longer have to try to win your vote.

* The machine keeps working.

* It’s not about the person/individual; it’s about the party/group.

* They can run defective candidates and not only expect to win, but expect you to accept the outcome no matter how transparently absurd it is.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-fetterman-candidacy-tells-dark-democratic-party





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 26 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314413546112

