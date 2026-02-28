© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former CIA Counterterrorism Head, John Kiriakou, Exposes Israel's Latest Attempts To Push The Trump Admin Into Full War With Iran!
Kiriakou Warns Of A False Flag Provocation:
"If The Iranians sink an aircraft carrier, It's World War 3!"
Source @Real World News
