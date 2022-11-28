The Central Bank vs the Constitution

The federal reserve is the engine that drives the biggest, most powerful government in the history of the world. We can trace its origins to Alexander Hamilton’s First National Bank in 1791. His arguments in support have provided legal cover to much of the monster state we live under today.
Path to Liberty: Nov 28, 2022
