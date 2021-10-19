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Ketones and COVID-19- Interview with Dr. William Seeds
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24 views • October 19, 2021
In this interview, Dr. William Seeds, an orthopedic surgeon, reviews how to optimize your metabolic function, improve cellular efficiency and make you more resilient against respiratory viruses using ketones — a topic previously discussed in my recent interview with Travis Christofferson, who wrote the book “Ketones: The Fourth Fuel.”
• Ketones are water-soluble fats that aid in tissue healing. They are also very helpful in cases of viral infections such as COVID-19, as they reestablish cellular homeostasis, provide rapid energy, recharge your antioxidants and control oxidation within the cell
• Ketones provide cells with an immediate source of energy, allowing them to produce more ATP, which they may need to function when in a state of higher activity due to stressors
• Ketones increase nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate hydrogen (NADPH), a reducing agent and nucleotide co-factor that improves your body's ability to use antioxidants
• Ketones also suppress inflammatory pathways present as a result of an infection; they elevate NAD+, which in turn upregulates SIRT genes, SIRT3 in particular, that directly control inflammation
• Baking soda and Alka-Seltzer Gold help squelch excessive inflammation by immediately neutralizing peroxynitrites, which are among the most damaging free radicals there are, and work synergistically with ketones to preserve bone and prevent the loss of muscle
Recent interview with Travis Christofferson https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fdzb7Q8PU5rF/
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/08/do-ketones-reduce-inflammation.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_ketones-and-covid-19-interview-with-dr-william-seeds
Dr. William Seeds:
https://drseeds.com/
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
• Ketones are water-soluble fats that aid in tissue healing. They are also very helpful in cases of viral infections such as COVID-19, as they reestablish cellular homeostasis, provide rapid energy, recharge your antioxidants and control oxidation within the cell
• Ketones provide cells with an immediate source of energy, allowing them to produce more ATP, which they may need to function when in a state of higher activity due to stressors
• Ketones increase nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide phosphate hydrogen (NADPH), a reducing agent and nucleotide co-factor that improves your body's ability to use antioxidants
• Ketones also suppress inflammatory pathways present as a result of an infection; they elevate NAD+, which in turn upregulates SIRT genes, SIRT3 in particular, that directly control inflammation
• Baking soda and Alka-Seltzer Gold help squelch excessive inflammation by immediately neutralizing peroxynitrites, which are among the most damaging free radicals there are, and work synergistically with ketones to preserve bone and prevent the loss of muscle
Recent interview with Travis Christofferson https://www.bitchute.com/video/Fdzb7Q8PU5rF/
Read the full article here:
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2020/11/08/do-ketones-reduce-inflammation.aspx?cid_source=bitchute&;cid_medium=video&cid=articles_ketones-and-covid-19-interview-with-dr-william-seeds
Dr. William Seeds:
https://drseeds.com/
Subscribe for the latest health news: http://bit.ly/2qLgWRW
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/2CA9VGn
Listen to our podcasts: http://bit.ly/2X87Z18
Subscribe to our Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/2VoirD2
Visit our shop: https://shop.mercola.com/
Find us on Social Media
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p-front/dr.josephmercola
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drmercola
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mercola
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