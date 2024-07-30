BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The REAL REASON Netanyahu addressed U.S. Congress this week _ Redacted w Natali & Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
Neroke-5
139 views • 9 months ago

Why is the White House going out of its way to let Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speak when Congress is so divided over the war in Gaza? House Speaker Mike Johnson says that he will punish any Congressional representative who disrespects the Prime Minister. Why would they give a platform to a foreign leader to pitch support for a foreign war that is so unpopular with the American people? It is hard to understand the political calculations that allow the Biden administration to let this happen but they're going to.

Keywords
politicsisraelcongressnetanyahugaza
