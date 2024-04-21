Create New Account
20 Richest People In The World (2023) - Οι 20 πλουσιότεροι άνθρωποι στον κόσμο
channel image
Ntinos Hlios
0 Subscribers
52 views
Published Sunday

20 Richest People In The World (2023)

Οι 20 πλουσιότεροι άνθρωποι στον κόσμο (2023)


This is a translated video about the 20 richest people in the world, as presented in the King Luxury channel.


Αυτό είναι ένα βίντεο για τους 20 πλουσιότερους ανθρώπους του κόσμου, όπως παρουσιάστηκε στο κανάλι King Luxury.


Original video - Αρχικό βίντεο:

20 Richest People In The World (2023)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HqG0XBMqhlw


Original Chanel - Αρχικό κανάλι:

King Luxury

https://www.youtube.com/@kinglux


Music Intro and Outro - Μουσική στην αρχή και στο τέλος:

Deus Ex - 018 - Battery Park - Outtro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYYAUuyEGEE


Keywords
worldpeoplerich

