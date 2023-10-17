Create New Account
'The Trap Is Sprung': ISRAEL Is Doomed To Defeat
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

Israel continues to prepare a ground operation in the Gaza Strip. And judging by the numerous satellite images, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are in full combat readiness and ready to launch an operation at any moment. At the same time, even the most experienced military experts refuse to give an accurate forecast regarding the outcome of the Israelite army's ground operation in the Gaza Strip........

*****************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
israelgaza stripground operation

