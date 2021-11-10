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John Ratcliffe on latest indictment in Durham INDICTMENTS - HEADS WILL ROLL!
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQNl8PpcSHw

Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe discussed the latest on the investigation. #FoxNews

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