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Dr. Ron Paul Interview ~ Bill Gates & Tony Fauci Are Determined To Run The World!
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30 views • April 16, 2020
In this exclusive interview, Spiro Skouras' guest is Dr. Ron Paul. Dr. Paul needs no introduction as a multiple time congressional representative and presidential candidate.
Dr. Paul and Spiro discuss the current coronavirus crisis and the political, social and economic fallout effecting millions of Americans, as people begin to display resistance to the government lockdown response.
Dr. Paul and Spiro also discuss President Trump's position in this crisis as well as the potential conflicts of interest regarding the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in addition to a possible 'Medical Patriot Act'
Dr. Paul and Spiro discuss the current coronavirus crisis and the political, social and economic fallout effecting millions of Americans, as people begin to display resistance to the government lockdown response.
Dr. Paul and Spiro also discuss President Trump's position in this crisis as well as the potential conflicts of interest regarding the White House Coronavirus Task Force, in addition to a possible 'Medical Patriot Act'
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