The Freemason 'G' For Gematria Behind the Elon Musk Space X Starship Explosion

In this video I ask the viewer what does the G stand for in the Freemason Logo. Many will tell you that it stands for Geometry or God. I believe that the Freemason 'G' stands for Gematria. This week's Starship Rocket take off and subsequent explosion was a Freemason ritual.
