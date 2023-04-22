Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Freemason 'G' For Gematria Behind the Elon Musk Space X Starship Explosion
163 views
channel image
Global Agenda
Published 20 hours ago |

In this video I ask the viewer what does the G stand for in the Freemason Logo. Many will tell you that it stands for Geometry or God. I believe that the Freemason 'G' stands for Gematria. This week's Starship Rocket take off and subsequent explosion was a Freemason ritual.

Keywords
gematriastarshipelonmusk

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket