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BREAKING: Whistleblower Drops HARD Evidence on Biden, Obama, Hillary about Seal Team 6 - Audio Proof!
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397 views • October 15, 2020
Anna Khait joins Gary Franchi to breakdown her bombshell tweet that is going viral across the web, “BREAKING: Allen Harrow Parrot (CIA whistleblower) tells Charles Woods (father of Tyrone Woods killed in Benghazi) that Obama and Biden sent Iran 152 Billion Dollars as a coverup for the deaths of Seal Team 6. Allen said that ALL of the proof will come out: documents and audio.” She's heard the audio and it implicates top Obama officials.
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