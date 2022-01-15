© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Όχι όλοι μέσα κ μετά θερμομέτρσηση. Οι υπόλοιποι γιατί όχι
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • January 15, 2022
Πόσο κοροϊδία πια; Πόσα ακόμα να δείτε ότι όλα γίνονται ΜΟΝΟ όταν είναι οι κάμερες μπροστά. Θερμομετρούν των Μιτσοτάκη και οι υπόλοιποι ούτε τα μέτρα που μας έχουν ζαλίσει εδώ και δύο χρόνια τηρούν ούτε θερμομετρούν ούτε τίποτα!!!! ΕΣΥ ΡΑΓΙΆ Έλληνα κάτσε σπίτι φοβισμένος διότι οι Πραιτωριανοί εεε συγγνώμη Αστυνομικοί θα σε βεβαιώσουν πρόστιμο την ώρα που οι Λαθρομετανάστες κάνουν ότι γουστάρουν!!!!!!
Τελικά οι πρόγονοι μας τα έκανα ΌΛΑ σωστά εκτός από ένα!
Έχουν εμάς για απόγονος τους ...
Τελικά οι πρόγονοι μας τα έκανα ΌΛΑ σωστά εκτός από ένα!
Έχουν εμάς για απόγονος τους ...
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.