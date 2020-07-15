Maurice Sklar saw visions of a coordinated plan to take down America.

On July 1, 2020, professional violinist Maurice Sklar saw visions of America’s future. He saw, in the next five months, up to the 2020 presidential election, there is a coordinated planned, very deliberate step by step takeover of the United States and an all-out attempt to overthrow the government and stop America as we know it. This unrest has just begun.Maurice saw a return or resurgence of the virus with ambulances and hospitals being filled. He saw the virus was part of a man-made coordinated attack. It will be an all-out effort to take America down before the next great awakening. It will shake America to the very core. He also saw foreign troops inside the United States.These things are already set in motion and have been planned for a long time. If God does not put up a standard, we will see catastrophic sudden change in America. Maurice saw foreign troops, including the blue helmets of the United Nations, but also foreign militias. He warns, “If we don’t have a miracle, a civil war could break out and this could happen before the election. We must pray for this standard to be raised up.”Earlier this year, soon after the COVID quarantines started, Maurice heard the Lord say, “America shall humble themselves before Me and then she will experience the third great awakening.”Share your comments here:To see more messages like this, visit:This 19-minute video is a shortened version of the 41-minute video he posted on Facebook on July 1. Here's the link: