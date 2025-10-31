New Report: Vaxxes Play Big Role In Autism Onset

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“This is the most comprehensive report on autism that exists in history.
We found that there is no single cause.
The biggest, most prominent risk factor is children receiving vaccines in combinations.”
— Peter McCullough MD
READ:
• Landmark Report Finds Vaccination Is The Dominant Risk Factor For Autism Spectrum Disorder
• McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants Of Autism Spectrum Disorder
Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (30 October 2025)
https://rumble.com/v710jpi-79-of-studies-on-childhood-vaccination-and-autism-found-a-link.html