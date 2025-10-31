New Report: Vaxxes Play Big Role In Autism Onset

“This is the most comprehensive report on autism that exists in history.

We found that there is no single cause.

The biggest, most prominent risk factor is children receiving vaccines in combinations.”

— Peter McCullough MD





• Landmark Report Finds Vaccination Is The Dominant Risk Factor For Autism Spectrum Disorder

• McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants Of Autism Spectrum Disorder





Real America’s Voice | Grant Stinchfield Tonight Show (30 October 2025)

https://rumble.com/v710jpi-79-of-studies-on-childhood-vaccination-and-autism-found-a-link.html