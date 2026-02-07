BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Trump’s Antisemitism Envoy spins criticism of Israel as 'anti-American'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1348 followers
23 views • 20 hours ago

Trump’s Antisemitism Envoy labels criticism of Israel “anti-American”

📌 In a fiery speech at the neocon Hudson Institute, US Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun asserted that criticism of Israel effectively constitutes enmity toward the US.

💬 "Antisemitism is anti-Americanism," he claimed.

♦️ Kaploun cited protests in the Muslim world as proof for this charged accusation.

 💬 "The same people that chant 'death to Israel'... the second line is usually 'death to America,'" he stated. "They burn American and Israeli flags interchangeably. To them, it makes no difference. We are sister countries."

♦️ Kaploun framing America's founding principles around support for Israel. He contended that opposition to the nation contradicts the vision of the Founding Fathers and the country's core "Judeo-Christian values."

👉 His conclusion was unequivocal: to challenge Israel is to be "anti-American," as it aligns against the legacy the founders intended.

Adding, more Epstein files, (Images of a message and FBI doc was shown, with this description):

✡️ 'Jared and John Kushner were both students under Alan Dershowitz' — Epstein files

💬 “The Mossad would call Dershowitz to debrief on his discussions with Jeff Epstein,” an FBI FD-1023 form revealed.

The document, dated October 2020, says a Confidential Human Source (CHS) reported that Dershowitz told them that “if he were young again, he would be holding a stun gun as a Mossad agent.” The CHS said they believed Dershowitz was “co-opted by Mossad” and “subscribed to their mission.”

✡️ So is Kushner the Mossad guy in Trump’s ear?




Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
