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The Dimming , Chemtrail Documentary
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183 views • February 11, 2022
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/the-dimming-full-length-climate-engineering-documentary/
The Dimming, Long-Running Climate Engineering Documentary (Geo Engineering) (Climate Engineering).
GeoengineeringWatch.org is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations.
Global meteorological engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle tests conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org have now shown that the persistent, extended traces of jet aircraft, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have been officially told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will be the consequences if geoengineering/solar radiation management operations are allowed? The documentary THE DIMMING will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most comprehensive documentary GeoengineeringWatch.org about climate engineering operations. Thank you for watching and notifying others about the release of the movie The Dimming.
All are necessary in the critical battle to awaken populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness efforts can be conducted from your own home computer.
#Geoengineering #Chemtrails #ClimateEngineering #aircraft #engineering #solar
The Dimming, Long-Running Climate Engineering Documentary (Geo Engineering) (Climate Engineering).
GeoengineeringWatch.org is pleased to announce the release of our groundbreaking documentary that conclusively exposes the existence of global weather intervention operations.
Global meteorological engineering operations are a reality. Atmospheric particle tests conducted by GeoengineeringWatch.org have now shown that the persistent, extended traces of jet aircraft, so commonly visible in our skies, are not just condensation as we have been officially told. Who is responsible for carrying out these programs? What will be the consequences if geoengineering/solar radiation management operations are allowed? The documentary THE DIMMING will provide answers to these questions and many more. This is the most comprehensive documentary GeoengineeringWatch.org about climate engineering operations. Thank you for watching and notifying others about the release of the movie The Dimming.
All are necessary in the critical battle to awaken populations to what is coming, we must make every day count. Share credible data from a credible source, make your voice heard. Awareness efforts can be conducted from your own home computer.
#Geoengineering #Chemtrails #ClimateEngineering #aircraft #engineering #solar
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