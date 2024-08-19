Soft And Moist Carrot Cake Recipe for Easter Yammy. @Indulovecooking

Super soft and moist carrot cake recipe

1 cup = 240ml





The cake

180g all purpose flour (1.5 cup)

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1/2 tsp allspice mix





3 eggs

50g white sugar (1/4 cup)

50g brown sugar (1/4 cup)

75ml vegetable oil (1/3 cup)

200g shredded carrots (1 3/4 cup)

50g crushed pineapple (1/4 cup)

40g walnuts (1/3 cup)





Cream cheese frosting

200g cream cheese (room temperature) (7 oz or 1/2 lb)

100g softened butter (1/3 cup)

100ml heavy cream (1/2 cup)

100g powdered sugar (1 cup)





- If you like the video, please leave a like and share this video.

carrot cake recipe,carrot cake,moist carrot cake,carrot cake recipe easy,how to make carrot cake,easy carrot cake recipe,recipe for carrot cake,easy carrot cake,easy carrot cake recipes for beginners,best carrot cake recipe,soft and moist carrot cake,homemade carrot cake,homemade carrot cake recipe,easter recipes,carrot dessert recipe,tasty carrot cake,cake recipe,carrot cake frosting,carrot,carrot cake recipe in tamil

carrot cake recipe,carrot cake,healthy recipes,healthy recipe,best chocolate cake recipe,healthy carrot cake,carrot cake recipe healthy,healthy carrot cake recipe,healthy easter recipes,recipe for carrot cake,moist chocolate cake recipe,how to make healthy carrot cake recipe,artem and helen - healthy recipes,moist carrot cake,recipe,healthy recipes for weight loss,recipe for carrots,some healthy recipes for weight loss,easy recipes,cake recipe